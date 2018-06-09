Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Not in Saturday's lineup
Iannetta is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Ianetta went 0-for-2 with two walks Friday night and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games, ceding Saturday's start to Tony Wolters. The 35-year-old Iannetta has a .224/.331/.396 slash line and five home runs in 158 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Day off Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Records two RBI in win•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Stationed on bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...