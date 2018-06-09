Iannetta is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ianetta went 0-for-2 with two walks Friday night and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games, ceding Saturday's start to Tony Wolters. The 35-year-old Iannetta has a .224/.331/.396 slash line and five home runs in 158 plate appearances this season.