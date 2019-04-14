Iannetta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta will take a seat for the fourth time in five games as Tony Wolters grabs another start behind the plate for the Rockies. Iannetta is slashing .207/.303/.379 through 33 plate appearances, but Wolters has actually fared worse with a .583 OPS. The pair figure to split time until one them is able to get in a rhythm offensively.