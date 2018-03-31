Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Off to 5-for-7 start
Iannetta went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored during Friday's 9-8 loss to Arizona.
The backstop has now reached base six times through eight plate appearances. While it's easy to get carried away with small sample sizes, there's still a lot to like about Iannetta's potential. He's coming off one of his best offensive seasons and will now be playing half his games at Coors Field. As long as Iannetta is the primary catcher for the Rockies, a career-best showing is within reach.
