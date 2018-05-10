Iannetta is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Iannetta will head to the bench for the third time in the past four games as he continues to slump at the plate. He's now hitting just .143/.268/.314 over his last 10 games and .217/.323/.361 on the season. Tony Wolters will pick up another start behind the dish, hitting eighth.