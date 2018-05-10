Rockies' Chris Iannetta: On bench Thursday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Iannetta will head to the bench for the third time in the past four games as he continues to slump at the plate. He's now hitting just .143/.268/.314 over his last 10 games and .217/.323/.361 on the season. Tony Wolters will pick up another start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.