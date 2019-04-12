Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup again
Iannetta is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against San Francisco.
Iannetta will remain on the bench for the second straight contest with Tony Wolters set to draw another start behind the dish. Iannetta is just 4-for-22 through eight games so far this season, so it appears skipper Bud Black is simply giving his starting catcher a few days off to regroup.
