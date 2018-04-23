Iannetta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Iannetta is just 2-for-25 (.080) over his last six starts, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Tony Wolters picks up his second start at catcher in the past three games.

