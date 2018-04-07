Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Saturday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Iannetta gets the day off Saturday with Tony Wolters earning the start behind the plate and batting eighth. The 34-year-old has started the season nicely with a .409 batting average and .980 OPS in 22 at-bats.
