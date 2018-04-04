Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Wednesday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Iannetta will take a seat on the bench Wednesday after starting four of the Rockies' first five games behind the dish. The 34-year-old is off to a hot start with his new team, collecting seven hits in his first 15 at-bats (.467). Tony Wolters will start behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.
