Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Iannetta is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies, Rockies Magazine's Jesse Spector reports.
While common sense and most projection systems suggest better days are ahead for Iannetta, the Rockies may have a little less faith, as he is now out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Tom Murphy, who was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, will get his second straight start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
