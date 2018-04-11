Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Receives breather against Padres
Iannetta is not in the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Iannetta will get the day off following three straight starts as Tony Wolters receives a start behind the plate. Through 10 games this season, Iannetta is hitting .333/.421/.485 with one home run and five RBI.
