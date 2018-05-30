Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Records two RBI in win
Iannetta went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.
Iannetta recorded a sacrifice fly in the fifth off reliever Will Smith, and then slashed an RBI single in the seventh off Cory Gearrin. After a very lackluster April in which he hit .164/.253/.299, Iannetta has done much better in May, hitting to the tune of .255/.368/.468. His batting average still sits at an underwhelming .231, but he's showing signs that his swing may be coming around.
