Iannetta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta maintains a stellar .303/.415/.455 batting line in June, but his improved performance hasn't helped him recapture playing time. No. 1 backstop Tony Wolters will stick behind the plate for the second straight game while Iannetta heads to the bench. Iannetta has cracked the lineup just five times in the Rockies' last 18 games.