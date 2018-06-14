Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Sits again Thursday
Iannetta is out of the lineup versus the Phillies on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Iannetta will remain on the bench for the the third straight game and fourth time in the past six contests. Tony Wolters will catch German Marquez and bat eighth during the series finale.
