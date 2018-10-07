Iannetta is not in the lineup for Sunday's NLDS Game 3 against the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta is 0-for-8 this postseason, and he also hasn't caught starting pitcher German Marquez since late June. These two factors will put him on the bench for Game 3, allowing Tony Wolters to log a start in his place.

