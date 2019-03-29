Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Sitting against Marlins
Iannetta is on the bench Friday against the Marlins, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Iannetta got the nod on Opening Day, but Tony Wolters gets the start Friday. The playing-time split between the pair is yet to become clear, though Iannetta is expected to start the majority of games.
