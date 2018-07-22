Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Sitting out again
Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rockies manager Bud Black has handed a start to each of his three backstops during the series in Arizona, with Iannetta and Tony Wolters both resting Sunday as Tom Murphy checks in behind the plate. Iannetta still appears to be the Rockies' preferred backstop, but the team's insistence on making use of all three catchers hurts the 35-year-old's playing-time outlook.
