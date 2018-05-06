Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Iannetta will sit for the fourth time in seven games, an unexpected development given the heavier workload he had handled through most of April. Perhaps Iannetta's extended offensive slump -- he's slashed just .153/.254/.322 dating back to April 7 -- has contributed to manager Bud Black's decision to make room in the lineup more frequently for Tony Wolters, who receives the nod behind the plate Sunday.