Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Sitting out Sunday
Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Iannetta will sit for the fourth time in seven games, an unexpected development given the heavier workload he had handled through most of April. Perhaps Iannetta's extended offensive slump -- he's slashed just .153/.254/.322 dating back to April 7 -- has contributed to manager Bud Black's decision to make room in the lineup more frequently for Tony Wolters, who receives the nod behind the plate Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....