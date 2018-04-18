Iannetta went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Pirates.

It was the veteran catcher's second homer of the season. Iannetta's got a solid .264/.350/.434 slash line to begin the season, and that's with only four of his 14 starts coming at Coors Field. With the Rockies beginning a six-game homestand Friday, don't be surprised if Iannetta pads his numbers further.