Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Slugs second homer Wednesday
Iannetta went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Pirates.
It was the veteran catcher's second homer of the season. Iannetta's got a solid .264/.350/.434 slash line to begin the season, and that's with only four of his 14 starts coming at Coors Field. With the Rockies beginning a six-game homestand Friday, don't be surprised if Iannetta pads his numbers further.
