Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Stationed on bench
Iannetta is not in the starting nine against the Padres on Wednesday.
Iannetta will get the day off after going 1-for-4 with one RBI during Tuesday's victory. Tony Wolters is set to catch Jon Gray and bat eighth in the order for the series finale.
