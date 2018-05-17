Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Takes seat Thursday
Iannetta is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Iannetta will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to lose out on playing time to Tony Wolters. Thursday will mark Wolters' eighth start in 14 games this month, while Iannetta has started the other six and hit a respectable .273/.385/.591 with a pair of homers over those games.
