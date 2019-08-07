Iannetta will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Astros, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Iannetta will pick up his second start in three games, but he'll likely need to turn in an extended stretch of quality performances before seriously threatening Tony Wolters' perch atop the catching depth chart. The 36-year-old sports a meager .715 OPS on the season and is slashing a putrid .088/.184/.118 since the All-Star break.