McMahon (lat) has struck out five while allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks in two appearances for the Rockies' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate since making his season debut July 23.

Though he finished the 2021 campaign at High-A Spokane, McMahon didn't open the 2022 season with an affiliate while he recovered from a right lat strain. After completing his throwing program shortly before the All-Star break, McMahon was cleared for game action in the ACL. He'll likely continue to steadily build up his pitch count in his subsequent outings in rookie ball before potentially reporting to Single-A Fresno or Spokane.