McMahon has allowed four earned runs across his last 11 innings while maintaining a 9:1 K:BB with High-A Spokane.

McMahon missed the majority of the 2022 season with a lat strain but returned to make rehab outings in late July. He appears to be back to near full strength since, as he's worked five and six innings in each of his last two starts, respectively. McMahon figures to have a chance to crack the Rockies' rotation in a few seasons, so long as he can consistently remain on the mound.