McMahon went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in a 13-10 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

McMahon joined in on the Rockies hit parade by belting two home runs out of the leadoff spot and picking up his first multi-homer game of the season. The performance gives McMahon 15 home runs on the year to go along with a slash line of .246/.331/.404.