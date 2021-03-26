Owings went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and one strikeout in Thursday's spring win over the Angels.
Owings put the Rockies on the board with a two-run blast in the second inning Thursday, and he hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth frame. Owings has performed well with a 1.128 OPS, four home runs and seven RBI this spring, but he should serve as utility depth for Colorado once the regular season gets underway.
