Rockies' Chris Owings: In competition for roster spot
Owings' versatility and strong spring performance could help earn a roster spot with Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Owings joined the team on a minor-league deal this winter, but kept himself in line for a potential roster spot by hitting .360/.429/.560 across 28 Cactus League at-bats. His defensive versatility could also come into play, as he's capable of playing nearly the entire infield in addition to the outfield. He'll still likely have to beat out at least one of Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), Sam Hilliard and Garrett Hampson, leaving plenty of obstacles in his path to a big-league role.
