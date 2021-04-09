Owings (hamstring) hit a triple and scored a run in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Owings entered the game in the ninth inning for pitcher Jordan Sheffield. The 29-year-old Owings hit a triple and came around to score on Garrett Hampson's sacrifice fly for the Rockies' lone run of the game. The hamstring isn't expected to keep Owings out of the starting lineup for long. He'll be welcomed back, as he has a .533/.588/1.133 slash line across 17 plate appearances. He's produced six runs scored, three RBI, two stolen bases, three triples and three doubles.