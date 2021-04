Owings went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

With the Rockies facing another southpaw Sunday, Owings was back in the lineup at second base. He was able to do some damage out of the leadoff position, reaching base multiple times and scoring once. If Owings can consistently find ways to get on base he may get more opportunities to face right-handed pitchers.