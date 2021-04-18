The Rockies transferred Owings (thumb) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Owings was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb at the time he was placed on the 10-day IL on April 10, but the injury was apparently more severe than the club initially anticipated. He'll now be shut down until June as a result of the injury, making it tough to justify holding on to the 29-year-old utility man outside of NL-only leagues. Owings was off to a hot start prior to suffering the injury, as he produced six extra-base hits (three triples, three doubles) to go with two stolen bases in his first 17 plate appearances.