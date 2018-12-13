Rabago was traded to Colorado from Kansas City on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Rabago was picked up by the Royals in the minor-league portion of Thursday's Rule 5 draft before being shipped to the Rockies. The catcher actually spent most of the past season within Colorado's organization before being claimed off waivers by the Yankees in August. Across 74 Double-A contests, he slashed just .197/.277/.330 with four home runs and 23 RBI.

