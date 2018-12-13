Rockies' Chris Rabago: Dealt to Rockies
Rabago was traded to Colorado from Kansas City on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Rabago was picked up by the Royals in the minor-league portion of Thursday's Rule 5 draft before being shipped to the Rockies. The catcher actually spent most of the past season within Colorado's organization before being claimed off waivers by the Yankees in August. Across 74 Double-A contests, he slashed just .197/.277/.330 with four home runs and 23 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst