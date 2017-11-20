Rockies' Chris Rabago: Joins 40-man roster

Rabago was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Monday.

Rabago is now protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He hit a respectable .272/.350/.393 with 25 stolen bases in 89 games for High-A Lancaster last season, though he may return there next year with fellow catching prospect Dom Nunez likely starting out at Double-A Hartford.

