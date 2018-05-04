Rockies' Chris Rusin: Activated from disabled list Friday
Rusin (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Rusin wound up spending 12 days on the DL due to a right intercostal strain. He was able to throw a bullpen session last weekend and didn't experience any discomfort over the past few days, so he should be fully operational heading into a series against the Mets. Over eight appearances out of the bullpen this season, he's logged a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.
