Rockies' Chris Rusin: Agrees to deal with Rockies
Rusin signed a one-year contract with the Rockies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
After posting a 2.65 ERA across 85 innings in 2017, Rusin took a step back in 2018, making two trips to the disabled list and struggling to a 6.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 54.2 innings. The southpaw ended the season on a high note, however, compiling a 2.08 ERA and 10:2 K:BB across 8.2 innings in September. The groundball pitcher should once again fill a middle-relief role for the Rockies in 2019.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Headed to DL•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Keeping ball in park better before break•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Scuffling since returning from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...