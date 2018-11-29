Rusin signed a one-year contract with the Rockies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

After posting a 2.65 ERA across 85 innings in 2017, Rusin took a step back in 2018, making two trips to the disabled list and struggling to a 6.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 54.2 innings. The southpaw ended the season on a high note, however, compiling a 2.08 ERA and 10:2 K:BB across 8.2 innings in September. The groundball pitcher should once again fill a middle-relief role for the Rockies in 2019.

