Rockies' Chris Rusin: Another rehab appearance on tap
Rusin (back) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Rusin has already made seven rehab appearances between Triple-A Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford, posting a 5.84 ERA and 9:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings during those outings. While Rusin is inching closer to a return, the Rockies want to play it safe and build his innings up before activating him from the injured list, leaving the left-hander without a concrete return date.
