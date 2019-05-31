Rusin (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Rusin finished up his rehab assignment Wednesday with an outing for Triple-A Albuquerque and is set to join the big-league club for the first time this season. The left-hander had been nursing a back injury since the beginning of March, though he's finally back to full strength and will aim to get back to his 2017 form, when he posted a 2.65 ERA and 71:19 K:BB over 85 frames.

