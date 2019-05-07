Rusin (back) struck out one over one scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Back pain popped up in mid-March and forced Rusin to the 10-day injured list to begin the regular season. He faced live hitters during the final week of April and joined the team's top minor-league affiliate right away for his rehab assignment, so it would seem like Rusin's not too far off from rejoining the big-league club. Rusin struggled mightily last season, posting a 6.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, but was much better the year prior (2.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP).