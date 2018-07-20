Rusin produced a 2.31 ERA in his final 12 appearances before the All-Star break.

The 2018 campaign has been a down year for the veteran lefty, as his season ERA sits at a lofty 6.18 mark despite the recent string of strong appearances. Home runs and lack of control are largely to blame, as his 1.6 HR/9 and 4.4 BB/9 are easily career highs. However, he hasn't allowed a homer since June 7 and has walked just seven hitters since then. If Rusin can keep this up in the second half, he could see more high-leverage situations again and gather more holds down the stretch.

