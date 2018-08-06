Rusin (heel) covered 1.1 innings in relief Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque in his second rehab appearance with the affiliate. He gave up two earned runs on three hits and walk and struck out one.

While Rusin wasn't particularly sharp Sunday, he didn't report any setbacks during the outing and should soon be ready to return to the big club. The Rockies may want to see Rusin pitch on back-to-back days in the minors before activating him from the 10-day disabled list.