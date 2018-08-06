Rockies' Chris Rusin: Makes second rehab appearance
Rusin (heel) covered 1.1 innings in relief Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque in his second rehab appearance with the affiliate. He gave up two earned runs on three hits and walk and struck out one.
While Rusin wasn't particularly sharp Sunday, he didn't report any setbacks during the outing and should soon be ready to return to the big club. The Rockies may want to see Rusin pitch on back-to-back days in the minors before activating him from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Headed to DL•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Keeping ball in park better before break•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Scuffling since returning from DL•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Throws off mound Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...