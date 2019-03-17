Manager Bud Black said Rusin (back) is doubtful for Opening Day, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Rusin hasn't pitched in a game since March 1 due to back pain, and with Opening Day less than two weeks away, it doesn't sound like the southpaw will have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season. It's unclear when Rusin will be ready to join the Rockies at this point.

