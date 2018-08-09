Rockies' Chris Rusin: Reinstated from disabled list
Rusin (heel) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rusin will return to the bullpen after appearing in a trio of minor-league games over the past week. He should be immediately available during Thursday's game against the Dodgers. In a corresponding move, the Rockies demoted Yency Almonte to Triple-A.
