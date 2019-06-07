Rockies' Chris Rusin: Removed from 40-man roster
Rusin was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rusin was activated off the injured list last week but won't stick on the 40-man roster after allowing four runs in his two appearances. The 32-year-old also struggled last season with a 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 47:26 K:BB over 54.2 innings. Rusin could be headed to Triple-A Albuquerque if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
