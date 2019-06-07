Rusin was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rusin was activated off the injured list last week but won't stick on the 40-man roster after allowing four runs in his two appearances. The 32-year-old also struggled last season with a 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 47:26 K:BB over 54.2 innings. Rusin could be headed to Triple-A Albuquerque if he goes unclaimed on waivers.