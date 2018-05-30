Rusin has allowed a run in all but one of his seven appearances since returning from the disabled list.

Entering the month of May, the long reliever possessed a middling 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Those figures have ballooned to 7.29 and 1.57, respectively, following Saturday's debacle against the Reds in which he allowed two runs and failed to record an out. Rusin was quietly one of the Rockies' top relievers last season, producing a 2.65 ERA in 85 frames, but he hasn't been able to recapture that feel at all this year. It's unclear if the intercostal strain that sidelined him in April is still affecting him or not, though it would go a long way in explaining his struggles.