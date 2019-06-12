Rusin was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rusin will stick in the Rockies' organization and report to the Isotopes after passing through waivers untouched. The southpaw made just two appearances for the big club prior to being designated for assignment last week, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in one inning of work.

More News
Our Latest Stories