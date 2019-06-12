Rockies' Chris Rusin: Sent outright to Triple-A
Rusin was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rusin will stick in the Rockies' organization and report to the Isotopes after passing through waivers untouched. The southpaw made just two appearances for the big club prior to being designated for assignment last week, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in one inning of work.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Back from injured list•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Set for another rehab outing•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Chris Rusin: To throw live BP on Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal