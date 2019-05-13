Rusin (back) is expected to make his next rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque, the Associated Press reports.

Rusin has already completed three outings at Albuquerque, covering one inning on each occasion. Manager Bud Black said Sunday that Rockies don't have a clear target date for Rusin's return, so the lefty may need to pitch on back-to-back days in the minors to convince the organization he's back to full health.