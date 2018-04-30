Rockies' Chris Rusin: Throws off mound Sunday
Rusin (ribs) completed a bullpen session Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list later this week, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
Rusin threw off flat ground a couple days prior to the bullpen session after first hitting the DL on April 23 with the right intercostal strain. The reliever is first eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday, but based on where he's at in his recovery, it sounds like he could need slightly more than the minimum amount of time before being activated. Rusin plans to throw a simulated game Monday or Tuesday, which would be one the final hurdles the left-hander would needed to clear in order to rejoin the Colorado bullpen.
