Rockies' Chris Rusin: To throw live BP on Tuesday
Rusin (back) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Rusin was placed on the injured list at the end of March with a back issue, and though his progress has been slow to this point, he's finally ready to face live hitters. He's slated to throw two separate BP sessions this week, and assuming all goes well, he'll be given the green light to embark on a rehab stint.
