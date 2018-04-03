Rockies' Chris Rusin: Touched up Monday
Rusin allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in Monday's win against the Padres.
The southpaw was handed the ball for the ninth inning in a 7-2 ballgame, but he proceeded to turn the game into a save situation following a homer by Cory Spangenberg and an RBI triple by Jose Pirela. Rusin is off to a rough start to the season, as he also allowed three runs in his first outing against the Diamondbacks. He was an integral part of last year's bullpen, but given his low strikeout numbers, he'll need to right the ship fast to win back trust in fantasy.
