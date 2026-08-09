Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Continues big rookie campaign

Carrigg went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base Saturday in an 8-6 victory versus the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy carried Colorado's offense with four hits, including two homers, but Carrigg did his part too with a pair of doubles, including a two-run two-bagger in the third inning. The rookie outfielder has recorded 14 multi-hit efforts through his first 49 MLB games, leading to a .296/.379/.506 slash line. He's added five homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 35 runs, 30 RBI and six stolen bases.