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Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Continues big rookie campaign

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carrigg went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base Saturday in an 8-6 victory versus the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy carried Colorado's offense with four hits, including two homers, but Carrigg did his part too with a pair of doubles, including a two-run two-bagger in the third inning. The rookie outfielder has recorded 14 multi-hit efforts through his first 49 MLB games, leading to a .296/.379/.506 slash line. He's added five homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 35 runs, 30 RBI and six stolen bases.

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