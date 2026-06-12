Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Records first big-league homer

Carrigg went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Cubs in a loss Thursday.

Carrigg achieved a milestone in the fourth inning, when he cranked a 418-foot blast to right field for his first major-league long ball. The talented rookie has started three straight games since being called up Tuesday and has gone 3-for-11 with a triple, a walk and Thursday's long ball. Carrigg has yet to attempt a steal, but he swiped 29 bags over 57 games for Triple-A Albuquerque before joining the big club, so that skill should eventually show up as well.