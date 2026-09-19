Carrigg went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Carrigg tallied his second career two-steal effort and was actually caught trying to swipe a third in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old is looking to finish his rookie campaign strong, collecting 10 hits over his past five games with three homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in that span. On the season, he's slashing .272/.337/.467 with 10 homers, 46 RBI, 46 runs scored and 11 steals across 340 plate appearances.